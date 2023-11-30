Fire breaks out in electronic shop in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A fire broke out in an electronic shop on Odogaon road in Nayagarh district late night yesterday. Properties worth crores have been reduced to ashes due to the mishap.

It is suspected that a short circuit might have led to the fire. However, the exact reason has not been ascertained yet.

The workers of the shop first noticed the flame and called the fire brigades. The fire service personnel on receiving information rushed to the spot and put out the fire. By that time, properties above crores had been gutted in the fire.