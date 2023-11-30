Assistant Engineer Caught Taking Rs 5K Bribe in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Thursday caught an Assistant Engineer of Muruda Section in the Lift Irrigation Division of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district while taking a Rs 5,000 bribe.

Lift Irrigation Assistant Engineer, Gora Singh was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5000 from a Complainant for processing and submitting of feasibility report for digging a borewell on the land of his father, a beneficiary under BKVY (Biju Krushak Vikas Yojana).

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused Assistant Engineer Singh and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of AE Singh in the Mayurbhanj district.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No 31 dated 29.11.2023 U/S 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused Singh, AE, Lift Irrigation, the Vigilance said.