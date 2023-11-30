Two Child labourers rescued by District Task Force in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda District Task Force reportedly rescued two child labourers on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted raids on various garages and hotels in OMP, Talapatia, Byepass road and District Headquarter Hospital areas and rescued the two minors.

While one of the minors is a resident of Bihar, another hails from Jharsuguda district. Both the children were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, Jharsuguda. They will be rehabilitated after proper inspection. Strong actions will be taken against the shopkeepers who hired the two minors, said the District Labour Department.