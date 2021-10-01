Ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh goes missing; May have fled to Russia: Reports

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is missing, said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday.

There are reports doing the rounds that he has fled to Russia. The Minister, however, didn’t confirm this and added that investigating agencies have no information on the whereabouts of Param Bir Singh who is an accused in an alleged money laundering case.

He informed that a Lookout Circular has been issued against Param Bir Singh. He has not appeared before probe agencies despite being served several notices.

Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 after city police officer Sachin Waze (now dismissed from service) was arrested by the NIA in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai house Antilia.