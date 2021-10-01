Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to bubble fatigue!

Dubai: Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle has decided to leave the IPL bio bubble due to fatigue. According to the statement released by Chris Gayle, ‘bubble fatigue’ is the reason for his decision to pullout of the team at this crucial stage for the team.

Gayle had played two games for the team since IPL’s resumption and now wants to refresh before the T20 World Cup beginning next month.

The West Indian flew into Dubai from another bio-bubble created for the CPL and staying in a protected environment has taken a toll on him like many other international players in COVID times.

“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself,” Gayle said in a statement. “I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up.”