74 Minors Among 477 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 477 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 74 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 65,459 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.72%.

Among the new cases, 278 are in quarantine and 199 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1026953 with 5556 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 62

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 8

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 23

10. Jajpur: 16

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 7

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 5

15. Khurda: 200

16. Koraput: 4

17. Mayurbhanj: 23

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Puri: 16

20. Sambalpur: 11

21. Sonepur: 2

22. Sundargarh: 5

23. State Pool: 45