Drone Destination and IFFCO sign MOA to execute India’s largest drone-spray services project for up to 30 lakh acres

New Delhi: Drone Destination India’s leading Drone-as-a-Service provider and the largest DGCA-certified Drone Pilot Training company, today announced the signing of an MOA with IFFCO to collaborate for drone spray over an area of up to 30 lakh acres.

As part of the MoA, Drone Destination will undertake drone spray in 12 states across the country. These states include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttrakhand. The drones will be spraying IFFCO Nano Urea, Nano DAP, Sagarika, IFFCO MC Agro-Chemicals and other IFFCO & IFFCO JV’s Agri-Products, to enhance agricultural productivity and efficiency. Other benefits under the MOA include opportunities for the sale of IFFCO agri-inputs/products for drone spray.

Commenting on the business win, Mr Alok Sharma, Chairman, of Drone Destination, said – “We are elated to partner with the world’s top cooperative IFFCO for transforming Indian agriculture. Drones have a wide range of applications and their influence on agriculture, which is basic to human survival is revolutionary. Drones will bring efficiency, scalability, cost competitiveness, and speed to agricultural practices in India, enabling the sector to increase its contribution to GDP. As a leading player, spearheading the adoption of drones across multiple sectors, this is an important milestone for us in the journey towards drone adoption in the country.”

Chirag Sharma, MD & CEO of Drone Destination added – “We thank IFFCO for choosing us and showing faith in our capabilities for implementing large-scale drone projects. This mandate will surely cement our position in the industry as the go-to company for executing large-scale drone projects in the country.”