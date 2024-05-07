Dassani Brothers unveil “Maternal Bliss Jewels” – A minimalistic jewellery collection celebrating mom’s legacy

Mumbai: Dassani Brothers, India’s premier designer jewellery brand, marks the occasion of Mother’s Day by launching “Maternal Bliss Jewels” – a heartfelt honour to the timeless elegance and enduring love of motherhood. This charming and minimalist collection captures the essence of maternal grace, with each piece celebrating the timeless beauty and enduring love inherent in motherhood.

The “Maternal Bliss Jewels” collection portrays that no bond is stronger than between a mother and her child. Every piece of the collection has been handcrafted with love and care, meant to evoke feelings of warmth and tenderness like those experienced within an embrace from momma bear herself.

The collection features a Ruby Necklace adorned with brilliant cut diamonds in 18kt gold, an Emerald-centered Pendant crafted with emerald cabochon polki diamonds in 18kt gold, a Melon Kada embellished with polki and emerald melon diamonds in 18kt gold, and a Pendant with Earrings ensemble featuring brilliant emerald diamonds in 18kt gold. These exquisite pieces showcase an array of colours and intricate patterns, incorporating high-quality uncut polki diamonds, tanzanite, morganite, cabochon ruby, and pink emeralds.

On the Mother’s Day occasion, Sumit Dassani, Partner at Dassani Brothers, said, “At Dassani Brothers, we understand the profound impact that mothers have on our lives. They are our pillars of strength, our sources of comfort, and our greatest supporters. We believe that every mother deserves to be celebrated and cherished. Our new collection is a tribute to the enduring strength, beauty, and love that mothers embody, and we hope it serves as a meaningful token of gratitude for all that they do. The collection symbolises the unbreakable bond and is meticulously crafted to evoke the warmth and tenderness of a mother’s embrace.”

Designed to be minimalist yet elegant, the “Maternal Bliss Jewels” collection is suitable for every occasion. Whether it’s a formal event or a casual outing, these timeless pieces serve as a perfect expression of love and appreciation for the remarkable women who shape our lives with their boundless love and nurturing care.

Explore an exclusive array of colours and designs from the collection. Elevate your style with personalized jewellery pieces crafted to perfection through special orders.