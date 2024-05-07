Manisha Koirala is back with a bang in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has finally been released and has started to create waves across the globe. SLB fondly decorated the 8 episodic series with enthralling sets, an amazing cast, and a larger-than-life world. While the show has been garnering love from audiences, celebrities, and critics for almost everything that SLB has presented on the screen for the global audience, the show also saw the return of the talented Manisha Koirala with the filmmaker, and the journey of this actor-director duo is worth reckoning with.

It was 1996 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali took his first step in the realm of entertainment as a director with ‘Khamoshi: The Musical.’ A box office bomb upon release, the film has over the years gained a cult following and is cited as one of the best films of Hindi cinema. It’s almost 30 years since SLB made his directorial debut with the talented Manisha Koirala in ‘Khamoshi: The Musical,’ and now with his grand OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Netflix, the actor-director duo has made a bang-on comeback. The show has been released, and SLB is yet again casting his magic with Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.”