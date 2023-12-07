Container Truck Crashed Into Tree
State

Container Truck Crashes Into Tree In Nayagarh; Driver Critical

By Itishree Sethy
10

Daspalla: The driver of a container truck sustained critical injuries as the vehicle crashed into a tree near Sakeni village in Nayagarh district on Thursday.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the wheels and rammed into a tree, following which he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The Locals first spotted this and called the police. The police on being informed reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Itishree Sethy 96 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking