Container Truck Crashes Into Tree In Nayagarh; Driver Critical
Daspalla: The driver of a container truck sustained critical injuries as the vehicle crashed into a tree near Sakeni village in Nayagarh district on Thursday.
According to reports, the driver lost control of the wheels and rammed into a tree, following which he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.
The Locals first spotted this and called the police. The police on being informed reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.
Comments are closed.