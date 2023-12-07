3 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured In Firing At University Of Nevada Campus In Las Vegas

Nevada: At least three people were killed and one seriously injured following a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus in the US, CNN reported on Wednesday.

“According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital. The suspect in this #activeshooter incident is also deceased,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted on X.

The victims were taken to hospitals and the suspected shooter on the campus “has been located and deceased”, CNN reported quoting the LAPD.

Authorities in Las Vegas were still evacuating buildings on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus following a shooting, the University Police Services posted on X.

Authorities asked anyone on campus to continue sheltering in place until the area is cleared, and described the incident as an “active investigation.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, police responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the campus, near Beam Hall, the home of the university’s Lee Business School, according to a social media post.

At 11.54 am (local time), the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, “University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Shortly after, the university informred that police were responding to “additional report of shots fired in the Student Union”, and advised people to evacuate the area.