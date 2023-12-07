Fake Income Tax officer dupes Bolangir doctor of Rs 1 lakh, arrested

Bolangir: A conman in Bolangir district used the opportunity to earn some quick money when Income Tax (IT) department officials carried out massive raids on the properties of liquor traders across Odisha.

The accused reached Dr Gopabandhu Sahu’s residence and introduced himself as an Income Tax officer. He threatened Sahu with a similar raid at his house and asked for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to avoid the raid.

Sahu reportedly handed over the amount to the accused. However, Sahu grew suspicious when the accused left the place in a car. He immediately alerted the Titilagarh police and narrated the incident.

Swinging into action, Titilagarh police intercepted the vehicle near Saintala and arrested the accused. The vehicle was seized and the driver was also detained. The accused and the driver are currently being questioned about the incident.