Constipated? Try These Easy Yet Effective Yoga Asanas For Instant Relief

New Delhi: Sedentary lifestyle, poor food choices, heavy work schedule and many more reasons can lead to difficulty indigestion. You’re not alone. Constipation, which is defined as having fewer than three bowel movements per week, hard and dry stools, and stools that are painful or difficult to pass, affects many of us. These asanas improve digestion and improve bowel movements.

Vajrasana or The Adamant Pose –

Offers uniform postural fixity and corrects postural defects. Improves blood circulation to the abdominal region – helps improve digestion. Beneficial in various conditions like chronic constipation, stomach disorders and digestive problems. Enables flexibility of lower limbs and strengthens digestive organs and the digestive tract. It is considered as one of the best yoga asanas for constipation and indigestion.

Bhujangasana or the Cobra Pose –

This pose is effective and beneficial for improving the function of the digestion system. This yoga asana strengthens the abdominal muscles and cleans the entire digestive tract. Useful to cures constipation and indigestion problems.

Halasana or the Plough Pose

This pose helps to strengthen the back muscles and reduces stress. It stimulates the abdominal viscera and the organs and aids in better digestion.

Pavanamuktasana or the Wind-Relieving Pose –

It is effective for removing gases and improving the digestive system. Considered the ideal yoga poses for constipation and indigestion. This posture gives significant relief to flatulence by quickening the movement and expulsion of the intestinal flatus. Provides relief in case of chronic constipation and sluggish liver.

Paschimottanasana or the Forward Bending Pose –

An excellent asana for constipation and digestive disorders- The deep intra-abdominal compression massages the abdominal viscera– provides relief in conditions related to constipation, weak digestion, and sluggish liver. Strengthens and stimulates the back muscles and the abdominal organs.