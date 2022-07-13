Crime Branch To Take Charge Of Probe Into Chitrakonda SDPO’s High-Handedness Issue
Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Wednesday informed the house that Crime Branch IG will take charge of the probe into Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi slapping a tribal woman.
Earlier, Opposition parties — Congress and BJP — created a ruckus over the infamous slapping of a tribal woman by Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi. Congress raised the issue in the House today and created a ruckus.
Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded a magistrate-level probe into the incident. He also demanded immediate suspension of the accused SDPO.
MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had demanded a ruling by the chair to form a house committee that will visit the RSC13 village in Malkangiri and probe the matter.
Reportedly, Congress workers ransacked the Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri district on July 7 citing cops’ alleged misbehaviour with several women of a village.
According to sources, Congress workers who were mostly tribals armed with traditional weapons were staging a demonstration in front of the Chitrakonda block office over alleged misbehaviour with several women of RSC-13 village during a raid recently conducted in the village in connection with the seizure of ganja.
The incident reportedly took place while senior Congress leader Sharat Chandra Buruda and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati were addressing the demonstrators.
