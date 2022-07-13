Crime Branch To Take Charge Of Probe Into Chitrakonda SDPO’s High-Handedness Issue

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera on Wednesday informed the house that Crime Branch IG will take charge of the probe into Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi slapping a tribal woman.

Earlier, Opposition parties — Congress and BJP — created a ruckus over the infamous slapping of a tribal woman by Chitrakonda SDPO Anshuman Dwivedi. Congress raised the issue in the House today and created a ruckus.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded a magistrate-level probe into the incident. He also demanded immediate suspension of the accused SDPO.

MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had demanded a ruling by the chair to form a house committee that will visit the RSC13 village in Malkangiri and probe the matter.

Reportedly, Congress workers ransacked the Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri district on July 7 citing cops’ alleged misbehaviour with several women of a village.

According to sources, Congress workers who were mostly tribals armed with traditional weapons were staging a demonstration in front of the Chitrakonda block office over alleged misbehaviour with several women of RSC-13 village during a raid recently conducted in the village in connection with the seizure of ganja.