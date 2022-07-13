LeTV Y2 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro-Style Design & Unisoc Processor Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: LeTV launched LeTV Y2 Pro in the Chinese market as a successor LeTV Y1 Pro.he features and design of the phone are well-liked. Let’s know the price and great features of LeTV Y2 Pro.

LeTV Y2 Pro Price

LeTV Y2 Pro has been introduced in three colour options – Magic Night Black, Electric Blue and Summer Orange. The 4GB RAM + 32GB storage model costs 599 Yuan (Rs 7,087) while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs 799 Yuan (Rs 9,476). There is also a 6GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at 999 Yuan (Rs 11,785).

Specifications For The Letv Y2 Pro

The LeTV Y2 Pro is essentially an iPhone 13 Pro-style handset that displays a 6.5-inch screen and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor. The phone from LeTV follows the Android 11 OS, comes in three storage options: 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The LeTV Y2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary camera. The handset includes support for split-screen operations, a fingerprint sensor, and face unlocking. The battery life of the LeTV Y2 Pro is 4,000mAh.

The LeTV Y2 Pro is the successor to the LeTV Y1 Pro, which was released this May. It has an iPhone 13-style design and a 6.5-inch LCD display. It is an entry-level smartphone that comes equipped with a Unisoc T310 SoC that has up to 256GB of internal storage.