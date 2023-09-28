Bike-Truck Collision At Duarsuni Ghat Road Claims Lives Of Couple

Bangriposi: A couple was killed as the bike they were travelling in dashed into a truck on the Duarsuni Ghat road in Bangriposi of Mayurbhanj district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased persons have been identified as Rabinarayan Das (48) and his wife Revathi Das (40) of Bisoin area. The couple was en route to Baripada when the bike collided head-on with the truck as a result the couple sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the ghat road till the police and fire & rescue personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the local community health centre where the victims were declared ‘brought dead’. Later, the family members reached the CHC.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic death of the couple. Locals alleged that due to the pathetic condition of the Duarsuni Ghat road, accidents have become a common occurrence here while the authorities still are in deep slumber. If the road expansion and repair work is not done, such incidents will continue to happen, the locals stressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Duarsuni Ghat road in the hilly regions of Mayurbhanj’s Bangriposi is a vulnerable spot for accidents.

As per reports, the 9-km long Duarsuni Ghat road is full of potholes and ditches causing severe difficulties for the commuters to ply on the road stretch. Most of the time, heavy vehicles turn turtles on the ghat road while negotiating the steep turns, motorcyclists have to brave the deep potholes.

In the last two months, about 29 persons have lost their lives due the accidents on the Ghat road. Recently, on the 20th of September, a truck carrying plastic raw materials from Nashik to Kolkata overturned on the Duarsuni ghat. The driver and the helper were critically injured in the mishap.

