Motorola announces festive special prices on its bestselling smartphones

New Delhi: Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand announced massive discounts with the lowest ever prices on its smartphones, ahead of the Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale.

As of 28th September, 7 p.m. onwards, customers can buy most of the smartphones across the Motorola Edge, Moto G, and Moto E series, at incredibly attractive festive special Big Billion Days sale prices which have been made live early. Additionally, the highly anticipated Big Billion Days specials, Motorola edge 40 neo also goes on sale for the first time at an exclusive and limited period festive price of Rs. 19,999* for the 8+128 GB variant and Rs. 21,999* for the 12+256 GB variant.

Starting with the Big Billion Days Specials, consumers can purchase the world’s lightest IP68 rated 5G* and the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the lightning-fast MediaTek™ Dimensity 7030 processor, the Motorola edge 40 neo, which goes on sale for the first time at a disruptive price starting at Rs. 19,999. (including bank offer). The device features the segment-first 144Hz 6.55” curved pOLED display with 10-bit billion colours. The Motorola edge 40 Neo is a perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and a great value-for-money offering. It’s a true head-turner with its PANTONE™ curated trend-setting colors like Soothing Sea, CaneelBay, and Black Beauty. The phone has an ultra-light and ultra-thin endless edge design and vegan leather finish. It also comes with a 50 MP Ultra Pixel Night Vision primary camera with OIS, a 13 MP secondary camera that supports an ultra-wide-angle lens along with Macro Vision and Depth segment in one camera itself. On the front, users are presented with a 32MP selfie camera with quad-pixel technology which guarantees remarkable selfies in all lighting conditions.

Further strengthening Motorola’s 5G portfolio, the Moto G54 5G, India’s most powerful~ 5G smartphone enables users to experience marvelous performance in the sub-20K segmentat never-before-seenpricesofRs. 12,999* and Rs. 14,999* for 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively, from 8th October. The Moto G54 5G is also the segment’s first 1st smartphone with a remarkable in-built 12GB RAM+256GB storage configuration and the segment’s most powerful MediaTek™Dimensity7020 octa-core processor. Additionally, this device boasts two more segment-first features: the 50MP shake-free camera with OIS technology and the massive 6000mAh battery.

At an enticing price of Rs. 16,999*, the Moto G84 5G becomes the first smartphone everfeaturingPantone™ colour of the Year 2023 Viva magenta with vegan leather in the sub 20K segment to be launched in Pantone™ curated colours. Its vivid 120Hz 6.55” pOLED display with 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 support delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colours and truly brings entertainment to life. India’s most loved smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage powered by Snapdragon® 680, the Moto G32 is also available at an incredible price of Rs. 8,999*.A rare find in this price range, the Moto G32 presents users with a modern center punch-hole design on its super-smooth FHD+ 6.5-inch display& 5000mAh battery.

India’s most affordable smartphone with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, the Moto e13 is available at a massively discounted price of Rs. 6,749*. This device is backed by a strong 5000mAh battery to ensure long-lasting power and minimal downtime.

Moreover, users can also purchase the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating, the Motorola edge 40, at a Big Billion Day fantastic offer price which will be announced on 8th October. It is also the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the blazing fast MediaTek™ Dimensity 8020 Processor along with the segment 1st 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lights (6.55″ pOLED HDR10+). This device also has wireless charging support, making it the first of its kind in the segment. A power-packed smartphone for a price that’s set to leave the users in awe, making it a great value-for-money deal.

Offers and discounts offered by Motorola on select smartphones during this event are mentioned below: