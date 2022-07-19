Odisha Govt Initiates Steps To Curb Road Mishaps In Bangriposi’s Duarsuni Ghat

Bhubaneswar: In order to curb mishaps on Bangriposi ghat road, the state government has decided to develop the roads and construct a high-level bridge.

A meeting was held today in the office of the Works Department Minister at Lokseva Bhawan to initiate steps to prevent frequent accidents in Bangiriposhi’s Duarsuni Ghat Road on NH-49.

The review meeting, chaired by Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick, was attended by Bangiriposhi MLA Sudam Marndi, Chief Engineer of World Bank, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chief Engineer, Civil, and Supervising Engineer, Baripada.

In the meeting, it was decided to develop and maintain the road stretches between Bangriposi to Bhuasuni, Bhuasuni to Lamundakata, Balidiha to Bhuasuni and Sankhabhanga to Bisoi.

A technical committee, including NH officials and the local legislator, has been set up for building a high-level bridge on the Balidiha-Bhuashuni road to facilitate vehicular communication and reduce accidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that Duarsuni ghat road in the hilly regions of Mayurbhanj’s Bangriposi is a vulnerable spot for accidents.

