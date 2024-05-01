Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Owns Assets Worth Rs 71 Crore

Berhampur: As per the affidavit filed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the filing of his nomination for the Hinjli Assembly seat, he owns assets worth Rs 71 crore.

As per his affidavit, the BJD chief has Rs 30,000 cash in hand and movable property worth Rs 14 crore.

He has declared details of his bank deposits, bonds, debentures, investments, postal deposits and landed property assets in the affidavit.

Naveen has recently opened an account with the SBI at Kantabanji where he is also contesting. In this account, he has Rs 30 lakh meant for his election expenses.

He has a fixed deposit of Rs. 75,00,000 in Bank of India, Janpath, New Delhi, deposit of Rs. I,00,00,000 in HDFC Bank, New Delhi.

Moreover, he has Rs.68,34,316.13 in the savings account at Bank of India, Janpath, New Delhi; Rs. 1999.00 in an account of State Bank of India, Parliament House, New Delhi; Rs. 22,50,990.27 in an account of State Bank of India, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

The immovable properties of the Odisha CM are worth Rs 57 crore. These assets include the Naveen Niwas building and land worth Rs 13.66 crore and his house at Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi worth Rs 43.36 crore.