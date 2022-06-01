Odisha Govt Directs Officials To Survey Vulnerable Ghat Roads, Take Safety Measure To Curb Mishaps

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of recent accidents on vulnerable ghat roads in hilly regions, the Odisha Government has asked officials concerned to conduct a survey and take all safety measures to curb accidents.

In a letter to the Works Department Principal Secretary and the Chief General Manager, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Odisha, Bhubaneswar, Principal Secretary to Government, IAS Bishnupada Sethi has asked to instruct field level officials to conduct a survey of the entire ghat/ hilly area under their respective jurisdiction. They have been asked to find out the gaps and take all safety measures to save human lives in future.

A report in this regard should be submitted within one month for kind perusal of Chief Secretary, the letter read.

In the recent past, many fatal road accidents have occurred in the ghat or hilly areas of the state. Ghat roads are generally vulnerable because a single accident results in multiple fatalities. At the late-night on 24.05.2022, a tragic bus accident occurred on the Kalinga Ghat in the district of Ganjam, in which six people died on the spot and many people sustained grievous injuries and still struggling for life in hospitals. A few days back, another accident had occurred on the Dwarsuni ghat, Mayurbhanj District.

The accident spot was jointly inspected by the RTO, Bhanjanagr and the expert team. As reported by the RTO, the driver was driving the vehicle at high speed and could not negotiate at the curve in the ghat area and met with the accident and skidded over hazardous materials like stone, electric poles etc. which were laying on the side of the road. It is also reported by the RTO that, chevron signages, Road markings, and stud reflectors were not found on the spot. At many locations, crash barriers are also damaged.

In view of the vulnerability, hilly/ ghat roads are required to be maintained properly. Hon’ble Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, therefore, has directed to take all possible safety measures like putting crash barriers etc. in the hilly area.