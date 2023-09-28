BTS Leader RM
Entertainment

BTS Leader RM Wishes ‘Chuseok’ With a Steamy Workout Video

By Pragativadi News Service
8

Seoul: BTS leader RM left his fans in shock as he posted his shirtless video to wish them on Chuseok. Taking to Weverse on Thursday, RM shared a brief clip as he worked out at a gym.

Namjoonie shared the video with the caption, “Have a fun Chuseok everyone. I’ll also go have fun exercising.” The video has rocked social media, with many begging Namjoon for mercy.

The rapper was seen lifting weights shirtless. The rapper was seen showing off his strength while working out shirtless.

Kim Namjoon instantly trended worldwide after he shared his clip to which a fan wrote , “World whipped for Kim Namjoon”

 

 

Pragativadi News Service 27552 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking