BTS Leader RM Wishes ‘Chuseok’ With a Steamy Workout Video

Seoul: BTS leader RM left his fans in shock as he posted his shirtless video to wish them on Chuseok. Taking to Weverse on Thursday, RM shared a brief clip as he worked out at a gym.

Namjoonie shared the video with the caption, “Have a fun Chuseok everyone. I’ll also go have fun exercising.” The video has rocked social media, with many begging Namjoon for mercy.

[230928] RM Weverse post "Have a great Chuseok Guys.

I'm going to have fun working out too… 🌬"

The rapper was seen lifting weights shirtless.

Kim Namjoon instantly trended worldwide after he shared his clip to which a fan wrote , “World whipped for Kim Namjoon”

World whipped for Kim Namjoon😭🤧