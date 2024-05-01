Nor’wester Rain Brings Slight Relief From Sizzling Heat

Bhubaneswar: After experiencing rainfall due to Nor’wester, Odisha has now received some relief from the scorching heat. Rain shower was experienced in Twin cities of Cuttack And Bhubaneswar along with several other parts of Odisha.

The sizzling temperatures have come down in most parts. Twin cities and many parts of the state experienced rains accompanied with lightning.

The IMD official further informed that Nor’wester rain is likely to get activated from May 5 onwards.