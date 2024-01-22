‘Beginning Of New Era’; Says PM Modi After Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In the wake of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of over 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities from diverse backgrounds.

Addressing a vast gathering of devotees, PM Modi said, “I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment…the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this…This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all…”

PM Modi also said that Lord Ram has arrived today after the “wait, patience and sacrifices of centuries”. Calling it a “beginning of a new era”, PM Narendra Modi said that “Ram Lalla won’t live in a tent anymore”. Speaking after the magnificent consecration ceremony, PM Modi said “January 22, 2024, is not just a date on a calendar, it is the dawn of a new era”.

PM Modi, who offered ‘dandavat pranam’ to Lord Ram at Grand Ayodhya temple, said he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.