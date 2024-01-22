PM Modi Breaks 11-Day Fast After Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ritual

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today broke his fast which he was observing as part of his 11-day anushthan ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.

As part of the 11-day rituals, PM Modi only had coconut water and avoided a solid diet completely. PM Modi initiated the rituals on January 12 from Maharashtra’s Nashik Dham, Panchavati, where Lord Ram is believed to have spent a significant part of his exile. After offering prayers at Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, he performed puja at Shree Ram Kund.

In an audio message posted on his official YouTube channel, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a “historic” and “auspicious” occasion.