Salman Khan Receives Love From Anthony Hopkins, Saying, “It Was An Honor To Meet You”

Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Indian Cinema. The superstar has a long list of box office records including the consecutive 17 films in the prominent 100 crore club, and with his last year’s Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’, he has breached 500 crores at the worldwide box office.

Besides being a pioneer at the box office, Salman Khan enjoys a mammoth fan following across the globe. Recently he made a visit to the prestigious award function ‘Joy Awards’ held at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This was the second time he visited the award ceremony after his last visit in 2022 where he was bestowed with the title of ‘Personality of The Year’

Salman’s visit to Riyadh made waves across the nation and a recent example of his global popularity was witnessed when the renowned Hollywood actor-director Anthony Hopkins met the superstar at the ceremony.

Anthony Hopkins, who directed August (1996) and the surreal Slipstream (2007) shared his meeting experience with the superstar of the nation, Salman Khan and is in all praise of the Khan.

Taking to his social media, Anthony Hopkins wrote,

“It was an honour to meet you

@beingsalmankhan

#Joyawards

#RiyadhSeason”

Salman Khan presented the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to the Egyptian actress Essad Youniss and the superstar was flaunting his charm and swag at the award function.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions ‘The Bull’ directed by Vishnu Vardhan.