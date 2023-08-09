Banakalagi Ritual Of Holy Trinity Concludes At Puri Srimandir

Puri: All the controversy and impasse over the Banakalagi ritual has come to an end. On Wednesday, the Banakalagi ritual of the Holy Trinty was held at Srimandir. This secret ritual of the deities was held as per the schedule finalized by the SJTA.

According to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, the second Bhogmandap ritual ended at 4.15 pm followed by Mailam at 4.50 pm, Tadapa Lagi at 5.10 pm and, and Pahuda Alati at 5.20 pm.

At 5.45 pm, the Dattamahapatra servitors entered and climbed on the Ratna Singhasan to perform the facial of the trinity which ended at 8.45 pm.

During the Rath Yatra, on the eve of Hera Pachami, the Banakalagi ritual was last performed at Adapa Mandap. After the Niladri Bije, a dispute arose between the temple administration and the Dattamahapatra Nijog to hold the ritual as per the Srimandir Record of Rights.

The secret ritual of the deities had not been performed for 40 days after Niladri Bije due to a dispute between Dutta Mahapatra servitors and the temple administration. While Dattamahapatra servitors insisted the ritual be held Thursday, SJTA wanted it Wednesday.

Srimandir Managing Committee had decided to conduct the ritual twice a month on Wednesdays.