Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Secure 4-0 Victory over Pakistan, Seal Spot in Semis

The Indian men’s hockey team beat Pakistan 4-0 in its final group match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet Singh (15’, 23’), Jugraj Singh (36’) and Akashdeep Singh (55’) scored India’s goals.

The win ensured India, who had already confirmed their place in the semi-finals heading into the fixture, finished at the top of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 points table with 13 points from five matches.

For Pakistan, however, the loss proved detrimental as it saw them drop out of the top four and miss out on a semi-final berth.

Wednesday’s contest was the 179th India vs Pakistan head-to-head match in hockey history. This was India’s 65th win over their arch-rivals. Pakistan have won 82.

The Indian hockey team will next play in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals on Friday. Pakistan, meanwhile, will face the People’s Republic of China in the fifth-place playoff.