Odisha Govt To Transform Classrooms In More Than 15K Primary Schools

Bhubaneswar: In a bold initiative to enhance primary education, the School and Mass Education Department is set to transfigure the classroom environment for more than 15,000 government primary schools in the state.

The project aims to create a favourable setting that cultivates Fundamental Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills among primary students. A total investment of Rs 92 crore 385 lakhs will be dedicated to this visionary endeavour.

The first phase of this transformative initiative covers 6,159 schools, with plans to include all remaining primary schools in subsequent phases. The mission seeks to foster interest, curiosity, and enthusiasm within the tender minds of young students by creating engaging and attractive classroom environments.

To bring this initiative to life, various features such as colourful desks, vibrant murals, and various Teaching-Learning-Materials (TLM) will be introduced. Wall paintings, diverse-shaped desks, cupboards, green boards, display boards, and hooks for hanging educational equipment will be incorporated to enrich the learning experience. Benches for seating, essential classroom repairs, electrification, lighting, and arrangements for displaying teaching materials will also be made to ensure a comfortable and stimulating learning space.

Recognizing that primary education forms the bedrock upon which higher education is built, the initiative aims to bolster the foundation by prioritizing FLN programmes. These programmes are designed to equip every student with proficiency in language and mathematics. Specialized frameworks for curriculum development, engaging learning materials, teacher capacity building and assessment models have been devised to ensure the successful attainment of these goals.

A total no. of 15,776 government primary schools in 16 districts have been selected for the development of FLN-friendly (Foundation Literacy and Numeracy) classrooms during the academic year 2023-24. The Rajbhan High Primary School, which served as a pilot project in the Aspirational districts, demonstrated the potential of student-friendly classrooms. Senior Technical Consultants and officials from each section have been trained to facilitate the successful implementation of the FLN programme.

With this endeavour, the School and Mass Education Department is poised to usher in a new era of learning, empowering the youngest learners with an inviting and enriching environment that lays the groundwork for a brighter educational future.