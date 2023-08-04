Bae Hyun Sung Confirmed To Star In Park Seo Joon And Han So Hee’s Drama “Gyeongseong Creature” Season 2

Seoul: SPOTV News reported that Bae Hyun Sung has been cast in a leading role for Season 2 of the upcoming Netflix series “Gyeongseong Creature.”

In response to the report, Bae Hyun Sung’s agency Awesome ENT confirmed, “It is true that he will appear in Season 2 of ‘Gyeongseong Creature.’ We ask for your understanding as we cannot further disclose his role and any additional details about his appearance.”

Set in the dark times of spring 1945, “Gyeongseong Creature” is a thriller about two young adults who face off against a creature and fight for survival. It’s written by Kang Eun Kyung of the “Dr. Romantic” series, directed by Jung Dong Yoon of “Stove League,” and stars Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, and Wi Ha Joon.

As previously reported, although Season 1 of “Gyeongseong Creature” has yet to premiere, Netflix has confirmed that Season 2 is under production.

“Gyeongseong Creature” Season 1 has finished filming and is set to be released in the fourth quarter of this year.