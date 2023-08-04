England cricketer Alex Hales Announces Retirement From International Cricket

England cricketer Alex Hales on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after a career spanning more than a decade.

The 34-year-old batter took to his Instagram handle to announce his retirement. Started playing for England back in 2011, Hales played for 12 years for the national team. He took part in 11 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 75 T20Is where the right-hander collected 573, 2419, and 2074 runs respectively, with the help of seven hundreds and 31 half-centuries.

“Just a note to announce that I have decided to retire from international cricket,” Hales wrote on his Instagram handle.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats. I’ve made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on,” he stated.

“Throughout my time in an England shirt I’ve experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It’s been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final,” he said.

“Throughout the ups and downs, I’ve always felt a huge amount of support from my friends, family, and undoubtedly the best fans in world cricket.”

“I look forward to continuing to play for Notts and experiencing more franchise cricket around the world,” he added.

Hales had pulled out of the T20Is against Bangladesh earlier this year. He also hasn’t been in England’s plans in the fifty-overs format since 2019. However, with less than a year to go to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the decision comes as a bit of a surprise.

