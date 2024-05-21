12 Candidates In Fray For Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Seat
Except BJD & BJP, all other political parties have fielded new candidates
Bhubaneswar: The second phase of elections in the state concluded Monday and the third phase of voting will be held after 3 days, on May 25. Therefore, extensive preparations have been made by the administration in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. The Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly segment, which was formed in 2009, has been occupied by BJD from the very beginning. A total of 12 candidates are contesting for the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Seat in 2024 elections.
A total of 14 candidates had filed nominations to contest the election from the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency, while the nomination papers of Bharatiya Bikash Parishad candidate Kalyani Barik and independent candidate Santosh Kumar Dash have been rejected. Now, a total of 12 candidates are contesting from the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency, according to the website of the Chief Election Officer.
Candidates from three major parties BJP, BJD, & Congress, and Samruddha Odisha, Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party, Kalinga National Front, Kalinga Sena, All India Forward Bloc, CPI (ML) Red Star and 2 independent candidates have entered the fray.
In this assembly constituency of the state capital Bhubaneswar, all the candidates are reaching out to the public with various issues and party manifestos seeking support to win the polls.
The ruling BJD candidate Ashok Chandra Panda is running for the fourth time, while BJP is also counting on Babu Singh for the second time.
It is worth noting that since the formation of the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Constituency in 2009, the BJD has been winning from the segment and the contest remains between 3 major parties- BJD, BJP and Congress.
Candidates Contesting from Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Constituency
|
ASHOK CHANDRA PANDA
Party : Biju Janata Dal
|
PARESH CHANDRA MUDULI
Party : Bahujan Samaj Party
|
PRASANTA KUMAR CHAMPATI
Party : Indian National Congress
|
BABU SINGH
Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
|
PRITIJYOTSNA NATH
Party : Samruddha Odisha
|
BIDULATA OJHA
Party : Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party
|
MADHU CHHANDA JENA
Party : Kalinga National Front
|
MONALISA BISWAL
Party : Kalinga Sena
|
SANTOSH KUMAR JATI
Party : All India Forward Bloc
|
HENA BARIK
Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
|
GYANENDRA MOHANTY
Party : Independent
|
PRABIN KUMAR NAYAK
Party : Independent
Comments are closed.