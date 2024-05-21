12 Candidates In Fray For Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Seat

Bhubaneswar: The second phase of elections in the state concluded Monday and the third phase of voting will be held after 3 days, on May 25. Therefore, extensive preparations have been made by the administration in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. The Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly segment, which was formed in 2009, has been occupied by BJD from the very beginning. A total of 12 candidates are contesting for the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Seat in 2024 elections.

A total of 14 candidates had filed nominations to contest the election from the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency, while the nomination papers of Bharatiya Bikash Parishad candidate Kalyani Barik and independent candidate Santosh Kumar Dash have been rejected. Now, a total of 12 candidates are contesting from the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency, according to the website of the Chief Election Officer.

Candidates from three major parties BJP, BJD, & Congress, and Samruddha Odisha, Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party, Kalinga National Front, Kalinga Sena, All India Forward Bloc, CPI (ML) Red Star and 2 independent candidates have entered the fray.

In this assembly constituency of the state capital Bhubaneswar, all the candidates are reaching out to the public with various issues and party manifestos seeking support to win the polls.

The ruling BJD candidate Ashok Chandra Panda is running for the fourth time, while BJP is also counting on Babu Singh for the second time.

It is worth noting that since the formation of the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Constituency in 2009, the BJD has been winning from the segment and the contest remains between 3 major parties- BJD, BJP and Congress.

Candidates Contesting from Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly Constituency

ASHOK CHANDRA PANDA Party : Biju Janata Dal

PARESH CHANDRA MUDULI Party : Bahujan Samaj Party

PRASANTA KUMAR CHAMPATI Party : Indian National Congress

BABU SINGH Party : Bharatiya Janata Party

PRITIJYOTSNA NATH Party : Samruddha Odisha

BIDULATA OJHA Party : Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party

MADHU CHHANDA JENA Party : Kalinga National Front

MONALISA BISWAL Party : Kalinga Sena

SANTOSH KUMAR JATI Party : All India Forward Bloc

HENA BARIK Party : Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star

GYANENDRA MOHANTY Party : Independent