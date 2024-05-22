Shraddha Kapoor is reading scripts among biggest film offers coming her way, to make sure she chooses right one

Bollywood’s most popular, Shraddha Kapoor, is in no rush to jump onto her next project despite a flood of offers. With a staggering 89.2 million followers on Instagram, Kapoor’s decisions are keenly watched by her fans and industry insiders alike. Her latest hits, including the genre-defining horror-comedy ‘Stree’ and the box office triumph ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar’, which grossed an impressive 220 crores, have cemented her status as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.

Amidst this streak of success, Shraddha Kapoor remains committed to a meticulous selection process for her upcoming roles. Known for her versatility and dedication to her craft, she is currently engrossed in reading several scripts to find the perfect fit.

Reveals a source, “Shraddha has been offered few projects but she is taking her time to read all and choose”. This careful consideration underscores her desire to maintain a high standard of entertainment value and to take on roles that offer variety and depth, ensuring she continues to resonate with her vast audience.

Kapoor’s approach reflects her strategic career planning and her understanding of the dynamic nature of Bollywood. By taking the time to choose the right projects, she aims to not only sustain her popularity but also to push the boundaries of her acting capabilities. As fans eagerly await her next move, her dedication to selecting quality roles signals that her future endeavours will likely be as impactful and diverse as her past successes.