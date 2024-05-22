Experience feeling of true love ! The romantic song ‘Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon’ from ‘Hamare Baarah’ Out Now

The hard-hitting teaser of ‘Hamare Baarah’ has started serious chatters at every corner. The impactful teaser has not only taken the audiences by surprise but also taken the buzz to the peak. The film directed by Kamal Chandra unfolds the agony of women’s sufferings and it features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi in the lead roles. Ever since the makers announced the film it was carrying immense buzz at every corner. The teaser and the posters have hit the right chord. Continuing the excitement to the peak, the makers have finally unveiled the romantic track ”Tujhe Jitni Dafa Dekhoon’.

The song sung by Sulabh Nagpal and Tripty Sinha gives a glimpse of the romantic flavour of the film. The song has been shot beautifully and the music by Sandeep Batraa and the lyrics penned by Ozil Dalal and Azeem Shirazi perfectly capture the essence of the song.

Speaking about the song, the singer Sulabh Nagpal said,

“It’s a very proud feeling to be a part of this amazing project Hamare Baarah. A big thanks to all the producers and directors for showing the trust. The musical journey has been beautiful with an experience of more than 3000 live shows till now. This day has come with the blessings of my family and the living legend Sonu Nigam who is not only a guru and an inspiration but an elder brother to me.. He not only just discovered my talent but also encouraged me throughout this journey. A big thanks to him.”

Continuing the same, he said, “The song is a romantic number shot on the streets of Lucknow featuring Parth Samthaan. It’s about pure and true love missing in today’s times. Beautifully composed by my dear friend Sandeep Batra and written by talented Ozil Dalal and Azim Shirazi, the song has a very fresh vibe. I hope it will touch all the young hearts as well as all good music listeners.”

Before its release in cinemas on June 7th, 2024, the film also made waves across the globe as it got a blockbuster response at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where the audiences who watched the film gave a standing ovation which proves its stature and also added another feather to the film’s globally rising buzz.

The film ‘Hamare Baarah’ is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. while Triloki Nath Prasad is serving as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra is directing the film. The story of the film is penned by Rajan Agarwal, while Ajendra Ajay is serving as a creative director

The film set in Uttar Pradesh features the veteran actor Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Rohittash Sardare, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad. The film is arriving in cinemas on June 7th, 2024

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.