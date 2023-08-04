Deogarh To Be Connected With Railways Soon As Barkot-Jharsuguda Rail Line Gets Govt Nod

Bhubaneswar: Deogarh district in Odisha is going to be connected with the railway infrastructure for the first time as the Ministry of Railway has approved the final site survey (FLS) to prepare the DPR for the 160 km long Barkot (Deogarh) and Jharsuguda new railway line.

It was informed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who had written to the Railway Minister for the approval of the new railway project.

Pradhan said, the new railway line will connect the industrially rich region of Jharsuguda to Barkot in Deogarh district.

Expressing sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw, Pradhan said the government under the leadership of PM Modi is giving priority to Odisha in all sectors.

A new trend of development will begin in Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts once the new railway line becomes operational, he said.The development of tourism in Deogarh will also get momentum.

Notably, Pradhan had shot a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the request of Citizen Committee of Deogarh on July 10 during his visit to the district.