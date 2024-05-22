“I was determined to make it work, and that’s when I got Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.”: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is unquestionably the biggest superstar in the country. The star of the masses has an ardent following around the world. While Salman Khan is known as the biggest superstar in the nation today, his journey from stepping into the entertainment realm and getting his first film is quite interesting.

Recently, Salman Khan went down to memory lane and shared interesting details from his modelling days. Speaking about the same, the superstar said,

“I started modelling at the age of 15. I was also writing and working as an assistant under two directors while finishing my education”.

Continuing the same he spoke about the transition he took from dreaming of a becoming director to an actor and said.

“At 16, I took a script to various people but got told that I was too young to become a director and should act instead. This kept happening until I was 18. Back in the day, even though budgets weren’t as high, directing a film was a huge responsibility and would cost a lot of money. The trust factor in my ability to become a director just wasn’t there. So I thought about becoming an actor because at least that way I’d meet the same people. That decision got mixed reactions — some said I was too young or too old for specific roles. But I was determined to make it work, and that’s when I got Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.”

This journey shared by Salman Khan from the early days of his career is interesting.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is coming to the next Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.