Associations working for welfare of PwDs meet CM, 5T Chairman

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Associations working for the differently-abled, met and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian.

On International Day of Persons With Disabilities, the Chief Minister saluted the indomitable spirit of all the differently abled persons.

“On Disability Day, let’s pledge to promote the rights of people with disabilities, and continue our inclusive initiatives to remove all barriers so that they can realise their true potential”, the Odisha CM wrote on his ‘X’ handle.