Man Attacks Tourists Near Paris’ Eiffel Tower Leaving One Dead, 2 Injured

A 26-year-old French national, attacked tourists near the Eiffel Tower in central Paris, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others. Police swiftly apprehended the suspect using a Taser stun gun.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the assailant, previously sentenced to four years in prison for plotting another attack, had been under surveillance by French security services. Additionally, the individual was known to have psychiatric disorders.

The assailant fatally stabbed a German tourist with a knife and proceeded to use a hammer to assault others while attempting to flee across the River Seine.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrest of a French-born attacker, in connection with a murder and attempted murder inquiry.

Interior Minister Darmanin revealed the assailant’s prior sentencing in 2016 to four years in prison for plotting an unrealized attack.

A vigilant taxi driver intervened during the incident, Darmanin said. Subsequently, the attacker moved across the Seine, wielding a hammer and injuring another individual.

After a pursuit, law enforcement utilised a Taser to subdue and arrest the assailant.