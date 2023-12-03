BTS’ Jungkook becomes most awarded soloist at MMA 2023

Seoul: 2023 is proving to be ‘the year’ for BTS’ Jungkook. The singing icon has garnered massive success with his songs and awards. He became the most awarded soloist at the Melon Music Awards 2023.

The ‘Golden’ singer bagged 4 awards at the ceremony held at Yeongjong Island in Incheon City, South Korea on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The BTS member won the Best Male Solo, the Millions Top 10, the Top 10 (Bonsang) for albums achieving over one million streams within 24 hours of release and the Hot Trend Award.

Additionally, BTS won awards such as ‘Top 10 (Bonsang),’ and ‘Kakaobank Favourite Artist.’

The singer who is soon to enlist in the South Korean military, released several record-breaking tracks this year including ‘Seven (feat. Latto),’ ‘3D,’ and ‘Standing Next to You.’

Fans worldwide have been applauding the singer’s success and celebrating his wins alongside him.

His solo album ‘GOLDEN’ ranked 6th on Billboard’s main album chart, Billboard 200. It’s title track, ‘Standing Next to You,’ ranked at Number 50 on the ‘Hot 100’ leading to a total of four songs making it to the Hot 100.

Additionally, 18 awards have been won by the artists from HYBE, the label behind K-pop icons like BTS.