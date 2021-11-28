Another 221 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 221 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 122 from Khordha
- 23 from Cuttack
- 13 from Mayurbhanj
- 6 from Baleswar
- 5 from Bargarh
- 5 from Jajapur
- 4 from Sundargarh
- 2 from Bhadrak
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Koraput
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 28 from State Pool
With another 221 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,085, said the H & FW Dept.