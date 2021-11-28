COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
Another 221 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 221 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 122 from Khordha
  • 23 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Mayurbhanj
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Jajapur
  • 4 from Sundargarh
  • 2 from Bhadrak
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Koraput
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 28 from State Pool

With another 221 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,085, said the H & FW Dept.

