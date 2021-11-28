Another 221 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 221 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

122 from Khordha

23 from Cuttack

13 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Baleswar

5 from Bargarh

5 from Jajapur

4 from Sundargarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Koraput

1 from Anugul

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

28 from State Pool

With another 221 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,38,085, said the H & FW Dept.