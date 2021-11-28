Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session, All-Party Meeting Held Today

New Delhi: A meeting of the government with floor leaders of all parties was held here today, a day before the start of the winter session of Parliament.

In his opening address, Union Minister for Parliamentary affairs, Prahlad Joshi informed the meeting about the upcoming session of Parliament. He said that the Winter Session, 2021 of Parliament will commence on Monday, the 29th of November, 2021, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Thursday, the 23rd of December, 2021.

The Session will provide a total of 19 sittings spread over a period of 25 days. He stated that two meetings were held with Secretaries/ Senior Officers of various Ministries/ Departments on 5th and 27th of October, 2021, where certain items were identified for being taken up during the ensuing Winter Session and based on the feedback tentatively 37* items, which Includes 36 Bills and 1financial item have been identified for being taken up during the Winter Session, 2021.

Three Bills replacing Ordinances namely (i) the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, (ii) the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, and (iii) the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 promulgated during the inter-session period are required to be enacted as Acts of Parliament within a period of six weeks from the reassembly of Parliament. The Minister said that the Government is always ready to discuss on the floor of the House, any issue as permitted under Rules of Procedure. Shri Joshi also requested all parties for co-operation for the smooth functioning of the House.

Addressing the meeting, after listening to points raised by the leaders of all parties attending, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, expressed his appreciation that the discussion had been very healthy and that important issues had been flagged. He noted that the parties had expressed the need for more discussion in Parliament with regard to which, he underlined that the government also wants healthy discussion in Parliament.

Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, and Textiles; and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal & Mines participated in the meeting. Ministers of State of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sh. V. Muraleedharan also attended the meeting.

Thirty parties which were present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were INC, DMK, AITC, YSRCP, JD(U), BJD, BSP, TRS, SS, LJSP, NCP, SP, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, Apna Dal, CPI, NPF, SAD, AAP, AIADMK, KC(M), MNF, RSP, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, MDMK, JKNC, TMC( M).