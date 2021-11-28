Govt To Review SOP On Testing And Surveillance Of Incoming International Passenger: Union Home Ministry

New Delhi: Amid the outbreak of COVID-19’s new variant Omicron, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs held an emergency meeting chaired by the home secretary.

The spokesperson of the ministry said that the central government will review SOP on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified ‘at risk’ category.

The decisions were taken at an urgent meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by various stakeholders, an official spokesperson said.

The meeting was held a day after a high-level review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the new COVID-19 variant of concern ‘Omicron’.

It was held with various health experts, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister, and senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other Ministries.

During the meeting, the Overall global situation in wake of Omicron virus was comprehensively reviewed. Various preventive measures in place and to be further strengthened were discussed.

Further during the meeting, it was decided that genomic surveillance for variants will be further strengthened and intensified.

Meanwhile, the government will also continue to maintain its closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country.