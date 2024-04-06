8 Taken Ill Due To Sunstroke In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight persons were reportedly taken ill because of sunstroke in Odisha.

According to the Public Health Department, eight persons including five from Angul and one each from Bhubaneswar, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh, have been hospitalized after suffering from sunstroke. All of them are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. However, no sunstroke death has been reported in the state so far.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said, “As part of measures to combat sunstroke cases, hospital authorities have been instructed to remain alert to provide round-the-clock service to sunstroke patients. Also, special beds and adequate medicines have been kept ready at Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and District Headquarters Hospitals for the treatment of sunstroke patients. Odisha hospitals are ready to treat patients suffering from heatstroke and sunstroke.”

“Doctors have also been imparted trainings to tackle sunstroke cases. Besides, a district-level team has been formed to investigate alleged sunstroke death cases”, maintained Mishra.