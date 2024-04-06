Fire Breaks Out At NTPC In Talcher

Talcher: A massive fire broke out at the NTPC Limited in Talcher in the Angul district of Odisha today.

The fire erupted at about 8.10 am on Saturday in conveyor belt 15 A and 15 B along with at coal transfer point 16 located between Unit 1 and Unit 3, informed the NTPC in a release.

However, no casualty has been reported so far in the incident.

In view of the spread of the fire, the Unit 3 of the thermal power plant has been shut for a temporary period as a precautionary measure.