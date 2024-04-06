SRC Issues Advisory Restricting Outdoor Sports Activities In Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: In view of the prevalent Heat Wave conditions in Odisha districts for the last few days, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) issued an advisory today requesting the senior officials concerned to take necessary steps and restrict outdoor game activities like Cricket, Football, and Hockey, etc.

Writing a letter to the Director of Sports & Youth Services in this regard, the Additional SRC stated that outdoor game activities are going on in many areas of the State during the hot summer, which has come to the notice of the Government. As per a forecast of the IMD in Bhubaneswar, hot and humid discomfort weather conditions and heat waves are likely to prevail over Odisha districts in the days ahead.

The Maximum (day) temperature is likely to remain between 39 Degrees Celsius and 41 Degrees Celsius in the interior parts and between 36°C and 38°C in coastal districts of the State. The relative humidity remains in the range of 40% to 60% over coastal Odisha and between 20% and 40% over interior districts of Odisha. Hence, people of the State have been advised to take precautionary measures while going outside during the day hours between 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM, the official communiqué stated.

The ASRC requested to take strict enforcement measures and restrict outdoor sports activities.

Notably, District Collectors in the State have been duly intimated for necessary action at their end.