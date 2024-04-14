Heat Wave Condition Likely To Prevail At Least Till April 18 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There will be no respite from heat wave conditions in Odisha in the coming days as the weather is likely to prevail at least till April 18, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said.

It also predicted that there will be gradual rise in maximum temperature (day temperature) by 4-6°C during the next 4-5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

April 14: Hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Bhadrak.

April 15: Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Bhadrak.

Hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

April 16: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, and Kandhamal.

April 17: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

April 18: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, and Koraput.