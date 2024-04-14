15 Injured Passenger Bus Overturns After Losing Control

Bhubaneswar: As many as 15 pilgrims were injured when a bus overturned carrying them overturned Sulia village of Buden police station in Padampur of Bargarh district on Sunday morning.

The bus was carrying around 55 pilgrims from Baloda Bazar area of Chhattisgarh to Puri. They met with an accident around 5:00 this morning while they were on their way to Nrusinghanath temple in Bargarh after Darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

The bus lost its balance and skipped off the road and overturned.