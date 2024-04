New Delhi: The annual Amarnath Yatra will start on June 29 this year and conclude on August 19, coinciding with the occasion of Shravan Purnima.

A statement issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, said that this year’s Amarnath Yatra to the holy cave shrine will start on June 29 and end on August 19.

Advance registration for the Yatra will start from April 15.