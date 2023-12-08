WODC sanctions grant for development of Mahanadi Netra Hospital in Sonepur

Bhubaneswar: Blindness is one of the major health problems in the state. For its treatment and diagnosis, ophthalmology services are provided in various government hospitals through Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and Sunetra Yojana.

In this series, Mahanadi Netra Hospital is working in Subarnapur district to solve eye-related problems in Western Odisha.

Asit Tripathy, Chairman, WODC informed that a financial grant will be provided from Western Odisha Development Council for further improvement.

Today, in the conference hall of Kharavela Bhawan, Tripathy reviewed the various development projects being built with the financial assistance of the council in the district. On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sonepur District Collector Bimalendu Ray and the officials of Mahanadi Netra Hospital—a total of Rs 1 crore of budget was sanctioned during the meeting.

Currently, the hospital has 30 beds. It is proposed to make it 80 beds. Tripathy said it will be a Centre of Excellence in the field of ophthalmology in Western Odisha.

On the other hand, he discussed the construction of a Weavers Training centre at Kardola, Sambalpur with Collector Smt. Ananya Das, while he discussed the different problems of Gangadhar Meher College and the construction of the town hall auditorium.

In addition to this, they discussed the improvement of the district library as well as discussed about the new tourist attraction Handloom Mall being built in Sonepur district.

The chief executive officer of the council Dr. Ajit Kumar Mishra and the technical consultant were prominently present in the said meeting.