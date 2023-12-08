Tata Steel organises bird watching session in Sukinda to explore the rich avian diversity

Sukinda: Taking yet another significant step towards promoting environmental awareness and biodiversity conservation, Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) organised a bird-watching session at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. The event brought together employees, local community members, and nature enthusiasts to explore the rich avian diversity thriving within the mine’s natural habitat.

Committed to sustainable development and environmental conservation, the company had invited expert ornithologists and naturalists who shared valuable insights into the various bird species inhabiting the region, emphasizing the importance of preserving these ecosystems.

Expressing his enthusiasm over the initiative, Executive-In-charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, Pankaj Satija said, “We at Tata Steel have always believed in environmental stewardship, and initiatives like the bird-watching session reflect our commitment to promoting biodiversity and environmental conservation. It will help in fostering a deep connection between our people and the natural world, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.”

The session was led by senior scientists and biodiversity expert Dr Justus Joshua and his team member Ms Jyoti Kashyap. Dr Joshua provided valuable insights to the bird lovers on the life cycle, nesting habits, and migration patterns of the charming birds. Attendees were provided with binoculars to enhance their bird-watching experience.

Participants were delighted to witness a diverse array of bird species, including both resident and migratory birds, making the event a memorable experience for all. The bird-watching session also provided an opportunity for community engagement, as local residents actively participated, gaining a deeper appreciation for the biodiversity in their surroundings.

Tata Steel continues to integrate sustainable practices into its operations and foster a culture of environmental responsibility. The bird-watching session is just one of many initiatives the company is undertaking to contribute to the well-being of local ecosystems and communities.