BSKY Turns Saviour For Girl Child From Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government’s flagship health scheme, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has become the saviour for the poor and helpless. It has provided super speciality clinical care to the poor in the hospitals both inside and outside the state.

Miss Divya Seth of village Ambapalli in Bargarh district, said, “My sister Sneha Seth ( 14 years) suffered from blood cancer for the last 1 year. We treated her in different hospitals. In the process, a woman who got free treatment at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Vishakhapatnam through a BSKY card told us about the hospital. Listening to her, we went to the hospital. BSKY officials helped us. We got free admission to the hospital. The doctors did all tests, treatment, and bone marrow transplants free of cost. Now, my sister is well”.

“We are grateful to Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik for the BSKY Card, and to doctors of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for their excellent treatment,” she added.

The case of Sneha is not a lone one. As the data shows, around 10.51 persons have got free super speciality treatment in private sector hospitals from January to October of the current year through BSKY thereby recording a growth rate of about 219 per cent over the last year.

The unique scheme of the State Government has brought visible transformation in the health service scenario of Odisha.